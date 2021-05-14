News Top Stories

Obesity in teens increases stroke risk before 50

Researchers in Israel said being obese during teenage years could increase the rate of strokes among people younger than 50 years. These are the results of a new study published in the journal ‘Stroke’. According to study author Dr. Gilad Twig, the new study shows that the more overweight you were from ages 16 to 20, the greater your risk of having a stroke before age 50.

“Given ongoing trends of adolescents who are overweight and obese in the United States (U.S.), Israel and other Western countries, the future burden of stroke among young adults is expected to rise further.” Twig is an Associate Professor in the Medical Corps of the Israel Defense Forces and the Department of Military Medicine at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

The researchers looked at teen body mass index (BMI) and first stroke before age 50 among 1.9 million Israeli males and females. Two databases were used are the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli National Stroke Registry. All study participants had a complete physical between 1985 and 2013 when they were 16 to 20 years old. They were ranked from underweight to obese, according to their BMI, which is a measure of body fat based on height and weight.

