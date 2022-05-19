Obesity, lack of exercise risk factors for developing hypertension

Available data show that the prevalence of hypertension is estimated to be between 30 and 40 per cent of Nigeria’s over 200 million population. Experts say checking your blood pressure regularly, controlling your weight and consuming a healthy diet are among factors that help in tackling high blood pressure, reports PRECIOIS YUSUF

The Koma people, an ethnic group located in Adamawa State are committed to their traditional culture and are one of the last people to imbibe western cultures. Their diet is mostly filled with vegetables and it is well known that they rarely suffer from high blood pressure (HBP) or other related risks.

This can be traced widely to their diet and way of life. A Consultant Cardiologist, Professor Jane Ajuluchukwu has however blamed the spike in cases of HBP to the consumption of more food than the body requires and lack of exercise which helps burn the fat. On May 17, the world celebrated World Hypertension Day (WHD), a day dedicated to highlighting the importance of monitoring blood pressure and bringing global awareness to the one billion people living with HBP worldwide. Available data shows that the prevalence of hypertension in Nigeria is estimated to be between 30 and 40 per cent of Nigeria’s over 200 million population, which is in the range of 60 to 80 million Nigerians. HBP, also known as hypertension, is defined as a systolic blood pressure consistently above 140 mm Hg and/or diastolic blood pressure consistently above 90 mm Hg. Hypertension is the risk factor for heart disease, stroke, renal complications, and premature death. Usually, HBP alone does not cause any symptoms.

Fortunately, hypertension can be prevented and managed, by checking your blood pressure regularly, and through treatment. Giving the background to excess weight, a risk factor to HBP, Prof. Ajuluchukwu said, “When you eat, your body only takes the energy that it needs to function and then stores the rest as fat.” In the past, Nigerians walked long distances to get to their destinations; this walking could serve as exercise to burn off the fat that was stored in the body. That is not the case any longer as people hardly walk anymore. Due to industrialisation, people now use motorbike also known as ‘okada’ to travel to even the shortest distance,” Ajuluchukwu lamented. In 2022, the theme for WHD is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately,Control It, Live Longer’.

The consultant cardiologist said keeping your weight low is extremely vital in reducing the chance of developing HBP. This is why people are advised not to eat food that may contain too much fat or cholesterol as these are not good for the heart generally. With the advent of modernisation which has made life comfortable and easier, a lot of people have also become careless about the type of food they consume. They don’t bother to even cook their meals themselves and they end up just taking in random stuff that could be harmful to their body. Excess salt in the body is one of the risk factors of HBP, Ajuluchukwu pointed out.

Over the years, the average that a person’s blood pressure (BP) can be before it is considered as being high has continued to reduce and yet more people are still falling victim to it. In 1980, the World Health Organisation(WHO) placed the figure at which a person’s BP could be considered as being high at 160/95 mm Hg. Anybody with a BP lower than that would not be treated for high BP. As at 1999, the number was reduced by the WHO to about 140/90. When people started getting treated for hypertension at that number, the cases of complications were greatly reduced and the risks of deaths were reduced.

“I have been working for years and I’ve come across people who have BP as high as 180/100 to 240/140 and when their BP gets as low as 140/90, I will say that my treatment is working. I will then counsel them to maintain their BP at that range but the American Heart Association (AHA) has advised that it should still be as low as 130/80. Other risk factors of HBP include smoking and the excess consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The fact that HBP could also be linked to stroke, diabetes and kidney problems is more reason why special care should be taken in the way we handle our health generally, Ajuluchukwu reasoned. Early detection is the key to any treatment working and the way to tackle the condition is by regularly checking your BP to ensure its within normal range. Even when a person is detected to have HBP, sticking to the prescribed medications and avoiding everything that can increase or worsen the condition is advisable. Exercising and eating healthy are some of the major factors that one needs to concentrate on in order to be healthy.

