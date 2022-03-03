News Top Stories

Obesity on the rise in Africa – WHO

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

One in five adults and one in 10 children and teenagers are projected to be obese by December 2023 in 10 high-burden African countries if no robust measures are taken to reverse the trends, a new World Health Organisation (WHO) analysis has shown. The WHO analysis found that the prevalence of obesity among adults in the 10 high-burden countries will range from 13.6 per cent to 31 per cent, while in children and adolescents it will range from five per cent to 16.5 per cent. Africa also faces a growing problem of overweight in children.

In 2019, the continent was home to 24 per cent of the world’s overweight children aged under five. Overweight has been associated with severe disease and the need for hospitalisation with COVID-19. However, lowering the risk of overweight and obesity includes adopting a healthy diet such as reducing the number of calories consumed in fats and sugars, undertaking regular physical activity as well as government policies that help people opt for healthier lifestyles and diets, for instance, by ensuring that healthy foods are accessible and affordable.

While no data is available yet for Africa, a study published by the ‘Journal of Infection and Public Health’ found that of the 2.5 million COVID-19 deaths reported globally by the end of February 2021, 2.2 million were in countries where more than half the population is classified as overweight.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC to Committee: Your decisions’ll affect Congresses, Convention positively or otherwise

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the party’s Membership Registration/ Revalidation Appeal’s Committee, stating that the decisions of the committee would determine the success of the congresses and National Convention of the party. The Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee charged the committee to be fair to all members of the party. Inaugurating the 18-member […]
News

Insecurity: Enugu Pentecostal Bishops want Buhari to summon National Dialogue

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), yesterday in Enugu called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, summon a national dialogue in the face of rising insecurity across the country. PFN, Enugu State chapter, made the call at a press briefing shortly after a meeting of Pentecostal Bishops in Enugu. Chairman of […]
News

2023: Declare interest in Presidency, Enugu APC chair tells Igbo politicians

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Caretaker C o m m i t t e e Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has asked politicians of the South-East extraction with presidential ambition to begin to declare their interest ahead of the 2023 general election. Nwoye said the call had become necessary in view of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica