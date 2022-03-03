Obesity on the rise in Africa – WHO

One in five adults and one in 10 children and teenagers are projected to be obese by December 2023 in 10 high-burden African countries if no robust measures are taken to reverse the trends, a new World Health Organisation (WHO) analysis has shown. The WHO analysis found that the prevalence of obesity among adults in the 10 high-burden countries will range from 13.6 per cent to 31 per cent, while in children and adolescents it will range from five per cent to 16.5 per cent. Africa also faces a growing problem of overweight in children.

In 2019, the continent was home to 24 per cent of the world’s overweight children aged under five. Overweight has been associated with severe disease and the need for hospitalisation with COVID-19. However, lowering the risk of overweight and obesity includes adopting a healthy diet such as reducing the number of calories consumed in fats and sugars, undertaking regular physical activity as well as government policies that help people opt for healthier lifestyles and diets, for instance, by ensuring that healthy foods are accessible and affordable.

While no data is available yet for Africa, a study published by the ‘Journal of Infection and Public Health’ found that of the 2.5 million COVID-19 deaths reported globally by the end of February 2021, 2.2 million were in countries where more than half the population is classified as overweight.

