‘Obey court judgement reinstating us’ – 75 sacked coronet Obas tell Abiodun

The 75 coronet Obas, who were sacked by Ogun State overnor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday appealed to the governor to obey the court judgement which validated their appointment.

They described the governor’s refusal to obey the judgement as the “height of government indiscipline, lawlessness and unprecedented desecration of the temple of justice”.

The immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun had upgraded the 75 village heads to coronet Obas nine days to the expiration of his administration.

But, Abiodun on assumption of duty, set up a committee which reviewed and recommended that the promotion of the traditional rulers from village heads to traditional rulers be reversed.

Not satisfied, the affected Obas in 2019 dragged the governor and other officials of the state government to court, seeking their reinstatement and payment of their entitlements.

In his judgement, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi declared the removal of the Obas, null and void.

The Obas lamented that, one year after the judgement, the government had refused to obey the court by reinstating them.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...