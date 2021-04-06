Obey environmental laws or face sanctions, Ogun tells industries

The Ogun State government yesterday warned industries operating in the state to conduct their businesses in line with the state’s extant laws or risk sanctions.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Olabode Ojetola, gave the warning while presiding over a peace meeting arising from a protest by Orimerunmu community in Obafemi- Owode Local Government Area of the state against Yoyo Resources Recycling Nigeria Limited that operates in their area.

According to the protest letter from the community, the Chinese company’s production lines emit hazardous carbon soot which pollutes the environment thereby posing health challenges to their wellbeing.

The permanent secretary spoke after listening to the two parties and getting the receipt of a scientific verification from the officials of the Ministry of Environment which confirmed; “that carbon emission from the Chinese company, which arises from use of oil sludge to fire its furnace, has caused havoc on the residents and their property.”

Ojetola ordered the company to upgrade its production lines to meet all extant environmental laws of the state in the next four months or face sanctions and possible closure.

He said the timeline was necessary to allow the company eliminate carbon emission from its present production lines, which polluted the community’s environment with all its hazardous health implications.

Ojetola added that the decision of the state government on the protest would serve as a deterrent to other industries that violated the state environmental laws and overlook the health and safety of their host communities.

