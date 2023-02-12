Obey god’s instructions and enjoy his blessings

“If you diligently obey the voice of the Lord your God, to observe carefully all His commandments which I command you today, and all these blessings shall come upon you and overtake you because you obey the voice of the Lord your God: that the Lord your God will set you high above all nations of the earth”. – Deuteronomy 28:1-2 Complete or total obedience to God gives us entry into all that He has for us, it opens the door of His blessings and keeps us in His will. By obedience, we stay in tune with God and are given all the power of God. By it also we put ourselves in the middle of His love, and there we see His glory. Obedience is the only key that unlocks God’s treasure of blessing in our lives: Obeying reaps rewards, while disobedience brings consequences. The act of obedience is of the heart. Our God requires wholehearted obedience from us. Half-hearted just won’t cut it. We cannot carry out God’s instructions if done according to how we feel, what is deemed convenient or, on our own terms. You most definitely should observe God’s statues, commands, and judgements carefully with all your heart and with all your soul (Deuteronomy 26:16). Obedience is a choice, and whatever we do or become in life is based on choices we make. God allows everyone the freedom to choose. He is always with us to guide, protect and support us; however, He does not force anyone to do what he/ she does not want to do (Deuteronomy 30:19- 20). He could not have made it any clearer than that. The choice is between life and blessings or death and cursing; eternal life or eternal death; salvation or condemnation. Obedience is an attitude which determines our lifestyle. Our attitude builds character. Jesus cultivated an attitude of obedience. Our heavenly Father demands a lifestyle of obedience from all of us (John 13:17). Most of the hindrances to obeying Him are self-manufactured. A few hindrances might be: rebellion, excuses, relationships, fear, pressures. Obedience is learned. The Bible teaches that Jesus Christ learned obedience by the things He suffered (Hebrews. 5:8). If our marriages abide with the principles of total and complete obedience to God’s instructions, of a truth, it will be a paradise on earth. If individual follow God’s instructions with passion, we will not be in this stage and if our beloved Nation also follows the principles of total obedience to the Owner of this land, our nation will not find ourselves where we are today. This is the time for all of us to go back to our Maker in full repentance in order to receive His mercy. When you choose to obey the Lord, he will bless you because obedience always leads to blessing.

HOW TO MAXIMIZE TOTAL OBEDIENCE TO GOD’S INSTRUCTIONS FOR MY PROFITING?

Go for complete or total obedience. Every instruction from God always moves us forward, and God’s instructions to us are not in any way to reduce us or bring us down. The quality of our relationship with God can be measured by our constant and consistent obedience to God’s instructions. Job 36:11. Obey the LORD’S voice constantly and consistently. 2. Never rebel against His instructions with act of disobedience. It is a grave consequence to rebel against God’s word and instructions. Our Nation and homes are going through what we are going through today because of rebellion against His word. “But this thing commanded I them, saying, Obey myvoice, andIwillbeyourGod, and ye shall be my people: and walkyeinallthewaysthat Ihave commanded you, that it may be well unto you. But they hearkened not, nor inclined their ear, but walked in the counsels and in the imagination of their evil heart, and went backward, and not forward”. Jeremiah 7:23-24. 3. Re-examine yourself if you are still in faith. When you look in the mirror, what do you see? Obviously, you see your reflection. Every day, we look into the mirror to examine ourselves, look for faults we need to fix, and ensure we look presentable. However, self-examination is a crucial part of our spiritual growth. When we look at our spiritual mirror, what do you see? Do you see mostly your carnal and worldly attitude? Or do you see the character of God the Father and Jesus Christ reflected back to you? 1.Corinthians 13:5. “If ye know these things, happy are ye if ye do them.” John 13:17.

