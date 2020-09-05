Obey Oba of Benin’s advice, APM guber candidate tells APC, PDP

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Igbineweka Osamede, has called on the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, and their supporters across the state to adhere to advice of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II. Addressing journalists at the end of the peace meeting with Oba Ewuare II, Osamede commended the monarch for his fatherly role, adding the wrath of the gods in Benin Kingdom will not fail to visit anyone who wants to disobey the warnings of the Benin monarch. He also described the takeover of the State House of Assembly by hoodlums as a shame to democracy He said: “As candidate of the APM for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, I want to commend His Royal Majesty Omo N’oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II the Oba of Benin for his dynamic ruler ship in Benin Kingdom. “This meeting he has called to address the two warring governorship candidates the APC and the PDP is a step taken in the right direction.

