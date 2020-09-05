News

Obey Oba of Benin’s advice, APM guber candidate tells APC, PDP

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Igbineweka Osamede, has called on the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, and their supporters across the state to adhere to advice of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II. Addressing journalists at the end of the peace meeting with Oba Ewuare II, Osamede commended the monarch for his fatherly role, adding the wrath of the gods in Benin Kingdom will not fail to visit anyone who wants to disobey the warnings of the Benin monarch. He also described the takeover of the State House of Assembly by hoodlums as a shame to democracy He said: “As candidate of the APM for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, I want to commend His Royal Majesty Omo N’oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II the Oba of Benin for his dynamic ruler ship in Benin Kingdom. “This meeting he has called to address the two warring governorship candidates the APC and the PDP is a step taken in the right direction.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ganduje reiterates commitment to enforce face masks

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said his adminis  tration was committed to fully enforce use of face masks in the state as refusal by residents would attract punitive sanction.   According to the governor, wearing of face masks in the state was compulsory with a view to reducing spread of COVID-19, warning […]
News

Mali: Military promises elections after coup

Posted on Author Reporter

  The soldiers who ousted Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta say they plan to set up a civilian transitional government and hold new elections. The spokesman for the soldiers said they acted to prevent the country falling further into chaos, reports the BBC. President Keïta resigned on Tuesday night saying he did not want “blood […]
News Top Stories

E-payment: Banks’ customers transfer N48.6trn in 5 months

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

COVID-19 pushes cashless policy embrace Banks customers in the country transferred a total of N48.6 trillion between January and May through the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) Instant Payment (NIP) platform, New Telegraph has learnt. This represented a 17 per cent in electronic transfers when compared with N41.4 trillion recorded in the same period of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: