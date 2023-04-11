News

Obi: 2023 elections incomplete without Adebanjo’s sacrifice

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, said the history of the 2023 elec- tions will be incomplete without the records of the incomparable sacrifice of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, for the unity and progress of the country. Obi in a message to the elder statesman on his 95th birthday, said Pa Adebanjo “remained a resounding and consistent voice in preaching for a better and egalitarian Nigeria.

He said: “I admire and respect above all, your courage in speaking up on bad governance and flawed public policies.” The statement which was signed by the Director General Obi-Datti Cam- paign Organisation Balogun Akin Osuntokun, noted that Adebanjo’s “birth and upbringing prepared him for a balanced view of issues affecting the country.

He said: “His father Joel was a Christian and his mother Salawatu was a Muslim. “Thus, he grew up in the deep knowledge and love of the two dominant religions such that bigotry had no place with him.

“At a time like this when our country is in dearth and dire need of statesmen, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Afenifere, occupies a pride of place.” Obi traced Adebanjo’s po- litical history, from the Zikist movement to the Awoism, stating that his background as a journalist and lawyer, “makes Papa a staunch activist and politician who has remained unwavering in the service of our country. “So committed is he to the cause of Awoism and Nigeria that he is today the only surviving disciple of Awolowo with whom the sage was charged in the in- famous treasonable felony trial of 1962.”

