News

Obi: A vote for LP, investment for the future

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi said a vote for the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election is an investment for the future of the country. Obi who spoke at different engagements in Adamawa State on Tuesday, described himself and his running mate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as best among the candidates contesting this year’s presidential election. He stated that Nigeria has no business being the poverty capital of the world with all human and natural potentials available in the country.

He said: “A society that is bedeviled by injustice cannot move forward; a country whose leaders use ethnic and religious sentiments to deceive and grab political power cannot develop because they get it at the expense of character, competence and known record of per-formance.”

He maintained that the vast arable land in the North remains the future gold and oil of Nigeria which Labour Party would exploit if elected into government. The flag bearer promised to engage the youths to ensure quality education policy where their parents would not be under severe stress to educate them. He said: “For us, education is an investment and we will do everything to educate the populace because without education we cannot pull people out of poverty which is our goal if given the mandate.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze election: Imeobi approves 40-man electoral committee

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ime-Obi (Inner Caucus), the highest decision making organ of Pan Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday approved a 40-member national elections committee.   The list was presented to the elders council by the President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, whose fouryear tenure will elapse on January 11, 2021, when a new election will take place.   […]
News

…group dares Amosun over threat to remove Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A group, Ogun Professionals Watch (OPW), has slammed the former governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun, over his comment to ensure the removal of Prince Dapo Abiodun from office in 2023.   The group said Amosun made a big mistake by arrogating the attributes of God to himself.   The former governor and senator representing […]
News

APC to screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi, others Tuesday

Posted on Author Reporter

    All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants will be screened on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of Transcorp, Abuja by a panel of seven members drawn one each from the six zones plus National Working Committee (NWC) Chairman Abdullahi Adamu. The NWC set up the Presidential Screening Committee (PSC) to examine the documents, background, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica