Obi: A vote for LP, investment for the future

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi said a vote for the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election is an investment for the future of the country. Obi who spoke at different engagements in Adamawa State on Tuesday, described himself and his running mate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as best among the candidates contesting this year’s presidential election. He stated that Nigeria has no business being the poverty capital of the world with all human and natural potentials available in the country.

He said: “A society that is bedeviled by injustice cannot move forward; a country whose leaders use ethnic and religious sentiments to deceive and grab political power cannot develop because they get it at the expense of character, competence and known record of per-formance.”

He maintained that the vast arable land in the North remains the future gold and oil of Nigeria which Labour Party would exploit if elected into government. The flag bearer promised to engage the youths to ensure quality education policy where their parents would not be under severe stress to educate them. He said: “For us, education is an investment and we will do everything to educate the populace because without education we cannot pull people out of poverty which is our goal if given the mandate.”

