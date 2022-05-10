Obi an exceptional Nigerian, says Ishaku

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has described the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi as an exceptional Nigerian that showed that responsibility should define the position of leadership. He was speaking yesterday when Obi visited him with his team that are on political consultations across the country. Ishaku, who requested another standing ovation by his Cabinet and PDP stakeholders in the state after Obi’s speech, said jokingly that if he knew he was coming for such an enriching lecture that he would have charged them $100 per person to be admitted to listen to the speech. Describing the speech as world class, he said it was 45 minutes of laying bare the entire gamut of Nigerian problems. “He did not only laid bare our problems as a country, he also proffered solutions as could come from a man sure of himself and his mission to salvage the country,” he said. Earlier in his speech, Obi employed a wide range of statistical analysis to buttress the mess in the country that has seen her occupy the bottom ranking in all the indexes of states: stress level, misery level, poverty level, among others. He said Nigeria must get it right now to avoid bequeathing anarchy to future generations
FG constitutes white paper drafting panels for tertiary institutions
Following the receipt of reports of Visitation Panels to Tertiary Institutions last year, the Federal Government has constituted white paper drafting panels for tertiary institutions nationwide. The Minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, noted that 10 White Paper Drafting Panels have been constituted for 36 Universities, while six Panels have been constituted for 25 Polytechnics […]
Ex-Edo Speaker dies; widow, son kidnapped on way to burial
· Obaseki expresses shock, tasks police to rescue victims It was double misfortune for the family of the former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba after the former legislator died on Saturday morning and his widow, Hasana was kidnapped on the way to bury her late husband. According to a family source, who […]
Controversy over alleged attacks of Osun APC appeal c’ttee
The leadership tussle between Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola assumed another dimension yesterday as both groups trade words over alleged attacks of the appeal committee members holding in Osogbo. A group said to be loyalists of Aregbesola, operating under the aegis of ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP), allegedly […]
