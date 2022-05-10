Obi an exceptional Nigerian, says Ishaku

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has described the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi as an exceptional Nigerian that showed that responsibility should define the position of leadership. He was speaking yesterday when Obi visited him with his team that are on political consultations across the country. Ishaku, who requested another standing ovation by his Cabinet and PDP stakeholders in the state after Obi’s speech, said jokingly that if he knew he was coming for such an enriching lecture that he would have charged them $100 per person to be admitted to listen to the speech. Describing the speech as world class, he said it was 45 minutes of laying bare the entire gamut of Nigerian problems. “He did not only laid bare our problems as a country, he also proffered solutions as could come from a man sure of himself and his mission to salvage the country,” he said. Earlier in his speech, Obi employed a wide range of statistical analysis to buttress the mess in the country that has seen her occupy the bottom ranking in all the indexes of states: stress level, misery level, poverty level, among others. He said Nigeria must get it right now to avoid bequeathing anarchy to future generations

