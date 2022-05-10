News Top Stories

Obi an exceptional Nigerian, says Ishaku

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, has described the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi as an exceptional Nigerian that showed that responsibility should define the position of leadership. He was speaking yesterday when Obi visited him with his team that are on political consultations across the country. Ishaku, who requested another standing ovation by his Cabinet and PDP stakeholders in the state after Obi’s speech, said jokingly that if he knew he was coming for such an enriching lecture that he would have charged them $100 per person to be admitted to listen to the speech. Describing the speech as world class, he said it was 45 minutes of laying bare the entire gamut of Nigerian problems. “He did not only laid bare our problems as a country, he also proffered solutions as could come from a man sure of himself and his mission to salvage the country,” he said. Earlier in his speech, Obi employed a wide range of statistical analysis to buttress the mess in the country that has seen her occupy the bottom ranking in all the indexes of states: stress level, misery level, poverty level, among others. He said Nigeria must get it right now to avoid bequeathing anarchy to future generations

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG constitutes white paper drafting panels for tertiary institutions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Following the receipt of reports of Visitation Panels to Tertiary Institutions last year, the Federal Government has constituted white paper drafting panels for tertiary institutions nationwide. The Minister of education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, noted that 10 White Paper Drafting Panels have been constituted for 36 Universities, while six Panels have been constituted for 25 Polytechnics […]
News Top Stories

Ex-Edo Speaker dies; widow, son kidnapped on way to burial

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Muhammad Bashir

·       Obaseki expresses shock, tasks police to rescue victims It was double misfortune for the family of the former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Zakawanu Garuba after the former legislator died on Saturday morning and his widow, Hasana was kidnapped on the way to bury her late husband. According to a family source, who […]
News

Controversy over alleged attacks of Osun APC appeal c’ttee

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The leadership tussle between Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola assumed another dimension yesterday as both groups trade words over alleged attacks of the appeal committee members holding in Osogbo.   A group said to be loyalists of Aregbesola, operating under the aegis of ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP), allegedly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica