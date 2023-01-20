Obi and the road to Chatham House

Chatham House in Central London is a place where the best rub minds in a rarefied atmosphere. It has continued to host personalities interested in governing states, where their knowledge about policy and emerging developmental trends are gauged. This is what informs a questionsessionevenafterawrittenspeech has been delivered. As I contemplate Obi’s road to Chatham House, I remember an Igbo folk song about a crooked man, who married a crooked wife, beget crooked children and walked along crooked paths, so that everything about him was crooked. Crookedness is what defines the nature of men Obi is contesting against.

They represent the jejune Nigeria of the past that Nigerians, young andold, arequeuingbehindObitosupplant from the Nigerian political field for their colossal damage to the nation. In their characteristic crookedness, they planned to embarrass Obi in London. Whoelsereadanopenletterthatwaswidely circulated on social media platforms?

The letter was a warning to Mr. Obi not to visit London, not to talk of Chatham House. Checks proved the authenticity of the contents of the letter. Some people who performed woefully guessed rightly that if allowed, Obi would shine. Steepedincrookednessand mischief, they tried to stop him. However, they failed mournfullybecausetheywere dealing with a man whose life is defined by integrity.

After all was said and done, Obi was in London at Chatham House on Monday, the 16th of January, 2023. His performance proved that those who wanted to stop him did not have the moral force to do so. As he was being introduced by Dr. Alex Vines, theDirectorof AfricanProgramme, his confidence and looks bespoke a mind serene, erect, andfirm. KingsleyAnajemba (Aluta Panorama), who came all the way from Manchester and seated beside me asked a question: “I hope our man will bubble with ideas as usual?” Now, let us recall Obi’s performance at Chatham House, where he inhaled cold and exhaled wisdom.

His speech was an interesting narrative, not fatiguing and in strange tongues, but a clear and flowing stream, sparkling now and then with the substance of governance. He built the speech around the theme of theengagement:“Nigeria’s2023Elections: a Vision for Policy Change and Institutional Reforms.” Hecouldbereliedontosaysomething whenever he spoke. Obi started with the foundations of the problemsof thecountrybytracingtheroots thus: “The Nigerian state is captive to an elitegang-up anda renter political economy thathasconcentratedpoliticalpowerinthe hands of those who came to power and influence mainly through their own contrivances and not through the affirmation of the people, and therefore, do not have the incentive to serve the people’s interest. It is the capture of the state that has led to the problems she faces on all fronts.”

On the insecurity and economic fronts, he said: “We have alarming insecurity that has led to loss of many lives and properties, significant decline in food and economic output, immense traumathathascompromisedthe mentalhealthof communities, andinsome cases, irredentistpressuresand disaffection with the Nigerian project.

The economy is in crisis with a troubling debt profile worsened by oil theft of proportion once hard to even imagine, two economic recessions in six years and a lamentable power sector that significantlyconstrains manufacturing and social life.”

The continued economic decline of Nigeria has led to widespread poverty in the realm. Using statistics, Obi explained to the audience how poor Nigerians are: “How did we (Nigeria) plunge into such economic decline that we have overtaken India as home to the biggest pool of the absolute poor in the world? While the poverty rate in India is about 16%, that of Nigeria is about 63% with about 133 million Nigerians classified as multi-dimensionally poor.” Peter Obi was evidently appalled by what could be termed the mutation of morals and manners among politicians, when he spoke of the need to maintain ethical standards and introduce positive values into governance by exploiting one’s rich upbringing.

His words: “In many ways, this is at the heart of my remarks today which are deeply rooted in my upbringing, particularly my mother’s counsel that I live a life of positive impact and manage both personal and public resources most prudently for sustainable/inclusive growth and development of the society. It is the principle that guided my stewardship as Governor of Anambra State, Nigeria and led to our much-commended performance with some priced awards to show for it. Some of the awards were for outstanding accomplishmentinkeyMillenniumDevelopment Goals (MDGs) now Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is the same counsel and principle that is guiding and motivating me to offer to serve in a New Nigeria!” In what could be regarded as the second part of his speech, Obi introduced his running mate, and an economist respected for his suave resourcefulness, Sen. Datti Ahmed.

The business of restoring the glory of Nigeria would be a joint effort. Obi gave a little insight, including the colour of their cabinet: “Senator Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmed, my running mate, and I are committed to a new politics that starts with the ethics of servant-leaders and is anchored on the marriage of clean hearts and skilful hands.” Noting what disunity has done to the country, and that the strongest incentive to cohesiveness is internal unity, Obi expressed his commitment: “To secure Nigeria, endbanditryandinsurgency, and unite our dear nation to manage our diversity, such that no one is left behind”. Oninsecurity, heimpliedthatbadtimes accentuate that phenomenon.

The arm ready to strike is always held back by the abundance and watchfulness of the Police. Here, hepromisesfar-reachingreforms. He hopestoachieveit“bypursuingarobustreform of the security governance structure withastrong coordinating mechanism that assures that all levels of government – Federal, State, and Local (with 3-level policing structure)– are alignedwith strong collaboration with partners from both the private sector and development groups to provide the requiredservicesanddeliverresultsfor every Nigerian. Once this is done, it is also important to have a single, clear, coherent, and consistent communication system to keep the government accountable, citizens engaged and involved in the development process.

It isimportantforinstitutionsto be abletoprovidestrongleadership, coordination capability, partner and engage collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders in an environment that mutually reinforces values.” Peter Obi is not happy with Nigeria’s mono-economy. He laments the criminality of subsidy and oil theft as resting on the fact that as Nigeria is today, only oil flows in her economic arteries. He consequently insists that he “will move Nigeria from a countryof rent-seekers sharing oil receipts and consuming conspicuously, to one that produces, basedonvastfactorendowments whosevalue-chainscanmoveustowardsa high employment economy.”

He foresees an agricultural revolution too, and dreams of a country in which agriculture shall be given the attention it deserves as one of the pivots around which the shift from consumption to production shall rotate. Hear him: “The second plank of my policy thrust is to ‘Shift emphasis from consumption to production by running a production-centred economy thatisdriven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialization’.

Obienyem is Obi’s Special Adviser on Media

