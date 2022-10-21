News

Obi asks FG to end growing terrorism

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, yesterday asked the Federal Government to urgently address the increasing rate of terror attacks to redeem the country’s image. He also lamented the perennial attacks on farmers in Benue State by herdsmen as well as the flood that has rendered many residents homeless. Obi, who was in the state to sympathise with the victims of terror attacks and flood disasters, said the insecurity situation is an indicationthatthecountry isatwar.

The former Anambra State governor, who was received by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Tony Ijohor and Commissioner for Justice Michael Gusa, was later led to the Daudu IDP camp by the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior as well as some flooded areas. Speakingwith journalists, Obi acknowledged that the humanitarianchallengesfacing the state are beyond the capacity of the state government.

He said: “What I have seen here in Benue State is indeed terrible. Benue State isalreadygoing throughadifficult situation with the IDP camps confined in terrible situations, andforastatetobe leftalonetomanagethiskind of situation alone is not good. “The situation in this country where there are killings everywhere clearly shows that the country is at war. Even countries that are at war don’t have that level of IDPs and refugee camps like there areinBenueState. This is a huge loss to Nigerians because these are people who are farmers, these are people who have been producing the food we eat, and because of insecurity, we have food inflation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: For peace to reign, presidency must return to South – Peller

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

As part of efforts to ensure that peace reigns in the country, House of Representatives member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/ Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State, Shina Abiola Peller, has advised that a candidate from South be elected as President in the 2023 general election. Peller stated this while fielding questions from journalists after he held a […]
News

2023: I’ll assemble best team to address Nigeria’s problems — Tambuwal

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhajhi Aminu Tambuwal, has promised to assemble the best team of economists to address the nation’s  economic problems, if elected president. Tambuwal at separate consultative meetings with the PDP Caucuses in the Senate and House of Representatives and PDP Board of Trustees […]
News Top Stories

OAU VC: Akeredolu condemns protest against Bamire’s appointment

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has condemned the appointment of Prof. Adebayo Bamire as Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.   Akeredolu, an alumnus of the university, said the protest by some Ife indigenes and traditionalists against Bamire was a display of attitudes alien to the academia. On Monday, some Ife indigenes invaded the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica