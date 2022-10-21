Obi asks FG to end growing terrorism

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, yesterday asked the Federal Government to urgently address the increasing rate of terror attacks to redeem the country’s image. He also lamented the perennial attacks on farmers in Benue State by herdsmen as well as the flood that has rendered many residents homeless. Obi, who was in the state to sympathise with the victims of terror attacks and flood disasters, said the insecurity situation is an indicationthatthecountry isatwar.

The former Anambra State governor, who was received by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Prof. Tony Ijohor and Commissioner for Justice Michael Gusa, was later led to the Daudu IDP camp by the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Emmanuel Shior as well as some flooded areas. Speakingwith journalists, Obi acknowledged that the humanitarianchallengesfacing the state are beyond the capacity of the state government.

He said: “What I have seen here in Benue State is indeed terrible. Benue State isalreadygoing throughadifficult situation with the IDP camps confined in terrible situations, andforastatetobe leftalonetomanagethiskind of situation alone is not good. “The situation in this country where there are killings everywhere clearly shows that the country is at war. Even countries that are at war don’t have that level of IDPs and refugee camps like there areinBenueState. This is a huge loss to Nigerians because these are people who are farmers, these are people who have been producing the food we eat, and because of insecurity, we have food inflation.”

