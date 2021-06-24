News

Obi calls for more awareness on Sickle Cell

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has commemorated the World Sickle Cell Day with the Association of People Living with Sickle Cell Disorder, wherein he encouraged them not to despair in life due to their health condition, but keep pushing through life with joy and enthusiasm. The International Sickle Cell Day is celebrated on June 19 every year. Obi, who joined the association to mark the day at Madonna Catholic Church, Agulu, with a holy mass in honour of the victims of the sickle cell disorder, explained that more efforts needed to be made in creating awareness of the scourge of sickle cell disorder so as to stamp it out of society. He noted that the scourge was an avoidable pain, which if intending couples were well informed and guided, would be forestalled. Mourning the dead victims, Obi mentioned to the association that having a sickle cell disorder was not a death sentence, if carefully managed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps probe alleged secret accounts at NPA

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has mandated its Committee on Finance and Ports and Harbours to probe the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over a secret bank account allegedly operated by the agency in a commercial bank for the collection of revenue from vessels. This decision followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Kolawale Lawal (APM, […]
News

APC NEC: Buhari violates oath of office – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

*Demands resignation of AGF, Yobe gov The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of violating his oath of office by allowing the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hold in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) Chambers. The party is also demanding the resignation of […]
News

Senate confirms Muruako as Fiscal Responsibility Commission chairman

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday confirmed Victor Chinemerem Muruako as chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC). The confirmation of the nominee followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos- West). Meanwhile, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, had objected to the confirmation of the nominee on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica