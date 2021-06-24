Obi calls for more awareness on Sickle Cell

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr Peter Obi, has commemorated the World Sickle Cell Day with the Association of People Living with Sickle Cell Disorder, wherein he encouraged them not to despair in life due to their health condition, but keep pushing through life with joy and enthusiasm. The International Sickle Cell Day is celebrated on June 19 every year. Obi, who joined the association to mark the day at Madonna Catholic Church, Agulu, with a holy mass in honour of the victims of the sickle cell disorder, explained that more efforts needed to be made in creating awareness of the scourge of sickle cell disorder so as to stamp it out of society. He noted that the scourge was an avoidable pain, which if intending couples were well informed and guided, would be forestalled. Mourning the dead victims, Obi mentioned to the association that having a sickle cell disorder was not a death sentence, if carefully managed.
