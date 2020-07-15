News

Obi cautions FG against WASSCE cancellation

Following the recent directive by the Federal Government through the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, stating that schools in the country would no longer reopen as earlier planned and that West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would not hold, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi, has cautioned the Federal Government against the decision, saying that such moves would jeopardize the future of children.

 

Speaking through a statement yesteday, Obi said that such a sudden Uturn by the Federal Government on the earlier scheduled school resumption was not healthy for the country that should consider the education of its citizens a priority.

 

Obi explained that there were other safe measures the Ministry of Education could employ for the safe re-opening of schools without putting the health of students at risk.

 

The outright cancellation of the WASSCE, Obi said, was not in the best interest of the country because in addition to jeopardizing the future of Nigerian children, it presents Nigeria in a bad light.

