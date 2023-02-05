Obi: CBN should make new notes available to Nigerians

Presidential candidate under Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has expressed his empathy over the hardship Nigerians are passing through over the Naira redesign policy of the Federal Government and called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make the new naira notes available to Nigerians to reduce their pain. He however, noted that exercise is not peculiar with Nigeria and comes with some inconvenience and pain but it has significant long term economic and social benefits whenever a country decides to carry it out.

He said: “Even though there are improvements that can be made, I urge Nigerians to bear with the CBN and Federal Government with the hope that the general populace and Nigeria will harvest the gains that will come with the reforms. “We equally implore the CBN and the banks to expedite efforts to make the new currency available to small depositors and the unbanked in order to reduce the pains of my fellow Nigerians, especially the underprivileged and those living far away from banks in the rural areas,” Peter Obi said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...