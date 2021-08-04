News

Obi celebrates silver jubilee, donates N2m to hospital

The vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that investing in the progress and development of society is the best and most fulfilling way to mark his birthday. Obi said this when he took his 60th birthday celebration to Diocesan Hospital, Nnewi, where he made a donation of N2 million to the church. He said it would be unfair for him to be dining with expensive champagnes when people roam the streets hungry and the health sector, not well equipped to cater for the medical needs of the people.

He said as part of his birthday celebrations, he intended to visit more hospitals and schools to help them function more effectively. He maintained that schools and hospitals were very critical to the development of any society and thus must always be prioritised. Handing over a cheque of N2 million to the hospital management, through its Administrator, Rev. Canon Emeka Ogonna Igwilo, Obi encouraged them to remain committed to their services to humanity.

