Obi condoles with Bishop Kukah over mother’s death

ormer Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of Madam Janet Kukah, the mother of the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Kukah.

In a condolence message made available to the media, Obi commiserated with Bishop Kukah over the loss of his mother, while praying God to accept her soul.

“We place our faith and hope in the resurrection of the saints as we pray God to grant your dear mother eternal rest in paradise,” part of Obi’s condolence message read.

Obi also condoled with the Kukah family and the entire faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, praying God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Madam Janet Kukah, fondly called Mama Dada, died on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 86.

