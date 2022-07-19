Obi congratulates Adeleke

I extend my warmest personal congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke on wining the Osun State gubernatorial elections. I also congratulate the candidate of our Labour Party, Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard fought battle and their spirit of resolve and sportsmanship, despite the outcome. The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, disclosed this in a statement made available to New Telegraph. His words: “To the Obidient Movement Family and our supporters nationwide, the outcome of this particular election is not a verdict on our exponentially growing strength nationwide, especially when viewed against the fact that we are barely one montholdinthepartyandwe had to contend with forces that have been entrenched in the state for the last two decades. “However, within this very short period of only a few weeks, the Labour Party has made its presence and politicalimpactfeltnationally. We must strengthen our collective resolve not to relent in our noble march to take back our country. “Much work remains to be done; hence we must focus on the totality of our efforts now on the forthcoming 2023 General election. In the fullness of time, our message of rescue and recovery will resonate throughout the length and breadth of the nation, and most Nigerian electorate will buy in into our mission to take back Nigeria for the purpose of rescuing it from continued decline; shift the national psyche from consumption to production and from sharing dwindling resources to creating wealth and frontally combating poverty.”
