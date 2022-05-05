News

Obi congratulates Archbishop Okolo on new appointment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi has congratulated a Nigerian Archbishop, His Grace Jude Thaddeus Okolo, on his recent appointment as the apostolic nuncio to the Czech Republic by Pope Francis. Speaking through his Media Office, Obi described the appointment as a recognition of Archbishop Okolo’s hardwork, commitment and dedication in his sacerdotal vocation. He mentioned that people likeArchbishopOkoloshould be celebrated more loudly in Nigeria, as their achievements in life are bound to inspire many Nigerian youths.

“The appointment of Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo as the Apostolic Nuncio to Czech Republic, reminds us that in Nigeria, we have men and women who, through hardwork and discipline, have distinguished themselves as capable leaders, and are willing to effect a positive change in society if given a chance. Those are the kind of productive leaders our youths should follow after,” Obi said.

 

Our Reporters

