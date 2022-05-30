Obi congratulates Okpaleke on appointment

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has congratulated the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Rev Peter Ebere Okpaleke, on his appointment as a Cardinal.

In a congratulatory message from his media office, Obi described Okpaleke’s elevation to the cardinalate as apposite. He recalled Okpaleke’s past as an impactful teacher, devoted priest, administrator, and Bishop, noting that he had always been guided by hard work, godliness and the passion for the good. “He exemplifies the summit of Christian living,” Obi said.

Obi prayed to God to always bless Bishop Okpaleke with the health of mind and body so that he would continue to serve the universal Church and the people according to God’s wishes.

