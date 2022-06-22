Obi Cubana launches Golf Resort in Abuja

Billionaire entertainment guru, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana on Wednesday launched a multi-billion naira estate and golf court to rival the IBB International Golf Club located in the Asokoro District of Abuja.

The Casa Cubana Golf Resort is said to have been designed to provide an alternative to the IBB International Golf Club that has over the years remained a melting point for the ruling class and business executives.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cubana Group said during the inauguration of the New Dawn Lifestyle City and Golf Court Resort at the Jabi District of FCT that the initiative was borne out of the desire to set a standard for improving lifestyle and affordable shelters for Nigerians.

He said the projects that will occupy 86.9 hectares of land will consist of about 500-600 units of housing, a 5-star hotel and an international standard golf course.

The Chief Executive Officer of Zoe New Dawn Real Estate, Achema Akpa, said the project was designed to provide customers and off-takers with the best value for their investment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...