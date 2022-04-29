News

Obi Cubana slams N1bn libel suit against newspaper publisher

Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has slammed a N1 billion lawsuit against publishers of a Lagos-based national newspaper at high court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over the publication of defamatory information against him. Obi Cubana in the suit filed by his lawyer, Mr Afam Osigwe (SAN), is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants either by themselves, agents, third party, media outfits etc.

from publishing, advertising, promoting, distributing, circulating and serialising the news article, which is the subject-matter of the suit on the internet, social media, Facebook and other social platforms, containing allegations and insinuations that he is involved in drug trafficking. In the suit marked CV/1367/2022, Chief Iyiegbu said he had suffered severe losses since the defendants – in their publication of April 26 presented him as a drug baron whose bank accounts have been frozen by the orders of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

In the statement of claim, Iyiebu accused the defendants of ‘maliciously’ using his photograph in publishing a story in which the entire story as well as reported court order has absolutely nothing to do with him. According to the claimant, the defendants had on April 26, published on their website – www.pmexpressng. com – a story with the headline “Court Orders Banks to Freeze Suspected Drug Barons’ Accounts” with his picture used as that of one of the two suspected drug barons, Basil Okafor Onochie and Okwuchukwu Edwin Izuxhukwu, whose accounts were reportedly ordered frozen by Justice Tijjani Ringim in the suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

 

