Obi Cubana unveiled as new face of Global Power Bank

A few days after he launched a multibillion- naira Golf City Estate in Abuja, businessman Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana has been unveiled as the new face of a global New Age Power Bank.

In a ceremony attended by celebrated artistes, actors and actresses at Monarch Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos, the CEO, New Age Concepts Ltd, Chief Kingsley Opara, said his company decided to collaborate with Obi Cubana because of his global image.

Describing the decision as a new dawn in the business strategy of the company, Opara said that New Age PowerBankismanufactured by New Age Mobile Concepts Limited, makers of New Age phone chargers and other phone accessories.

“Currently, New Age Concepts Ltd is among the top leading mobile accessories merchandising companies in Nigeria, offering high-quality mobile accessories,’’ the CEO said. Assisted by Don Jazzy, a popular Nigerian music artist and producer, Obi Cubana said his business partnership with New Age Mobile is born out of his genuine and legitimate business around the world.

He said: “If you ever contemplate buying a power bank that is strong, wellmatched with most mobile devices and possesses an inbuilt microcomputer automatic protection chip against overcharge or over voltage, then you can’t go wrong with New Age Power Bank.

“As you know, smartphones consume lots of battery power because they have lots of applications as well as inbuilt processors for fast operations. “This high power depletion drains the battery very fast and hence the need for a reliable New Age Power Bank to boost the battery in order to enjoy the different features available – with little or no interruption.”

He said the New Age battery-powered devices are manufactured to be versatile, so they can work with any model and brand of phone and smart device.

Opara further said the power bank is useful for anyone who wants to stay connected at all times, saying that it can be frustrating to get interrupted when making an important call or watching your favourite music/video due to a low battery.

Speaking with journalists recently in Abuja, Obi Cubana said that he had broken every record in the area of entertainment, not only in Nigeria but throughout Africa, saying there’s a need for him to diversify and offer quality service to our various clienteles

