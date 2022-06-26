News

Obi Cubana unveiled as new face of Global Power Bank

A few days after he launched a multi-billion-naira Golf City Estate in Abuja, businessman Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana has been unveiled as the New Face of a global New Age Power Bank.

In a ceremony attended by celebrated artistes, actors and actresses at Monarch Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos, the CEO, New Age Concepts Ltd, Chief Kingsley Opara, said his company decided to collaborate with Obi Cubana because of his global image.

Describing the decision as a new dawn in the business strategy of the company, Opara said that New Age Power Bank is manufactured by New Age Mobile Concepts Limited, makers of New Age phone chargers and other phone accessories.

“Currently, New Age Concepts Ltd is among the top leading mobile accessories merchandising companies in Nigeria, offering high-quality mobile accessories,’’ the CEO said.

Assisted by Don Jazzy, a popular Nigerian music artist and producer, Obi Cubana said his business partnership with New Age Mobile is born out of his genuine and legitimate business around the world.

 

