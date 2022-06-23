News Top Stories

Obi Cubana: Why I want to rival IBB Golf Course

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

Billionaire entertainment guru, Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana, yesterday launched a multibillion naira estate and golf court to rival the IBB International Golf Club located in the Asokoro District of Abuja. The Casa Cubana Golf Resort is said to have been designed to provide an alternative to the IBB International Golf Club that has over the years remained a melting point for the ruling class and business executives.

The Chief Executive Officer of Cubana Group said during the inauguration of the New Dawn Lifestyle City and Golf Court Resort at the Jabi District of FCT that the initiative was borne out of the desire to set a standard for improving lifestyle and affordable shelters for Nigerians.

He said the projects that will occupy 86.9 hectares of land will consist of about 500- 600 units of housing, a 5-star hotel and an international standard golf course. Cubana said: “The need to constantly innovate in a world such as ours cannot be overemphasized it is for that reason that we at Casa Cubana, a reputable luxury real estate development company that has made its mark in the development of top-notch properties have decided to partner New Down Golf and Resorts to deliver this state-of-the-art facility that our esteemed stakeholders can be proud of.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Zoe New Dawn Real Estate, Achema Akpa, said the project was designed to provide customers and offtakers with the best value for their investment. According to him, all the partners in the project will work to deliver the project within schedule, and also ensure that quality assurance was not compromised.

He said: “The evolution of work and lifestyle requires a major overhaul in the kinds of houses we live in and the spaces we utilise. More than ever, it is important that our houses not only accommodate us but suit our working lifestyle and complement our changing routines. We envisage a community of vibrant investors who are enthusiastic about quality living and technology, and therefore fashioned our ideas and architectural concepts to appeal to that.”

 

