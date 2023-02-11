Obi, Dakum most prepared to lead Nigeria, Plateau –Guber Candidate

Labour Party Governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr. Patrick Dakum, said the Presidential candidate of his party, Peter Obi, and himself are better prepared to lead Nigeria and Plateau State out of poverty and insecurity if elected into office in the next elections. He noted that their government will give priority to women, youths and people with disabilities by providing quality leadership that will enthrone the sanity and dignity of Plateau people. Dakum disclosed this on Friday during a media engagement with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, NUJ, Plateau State Council, held in Jos. He said: “You should imagine all the presidential candidates that we have, which one do you think if announced as President, Nigerians will start rejoicing in major cities in the country.

“The pillar in which the Labour Party is founded is social justice. Social Justice demands that you provide inclusiveness to everybody and that is what our party stands for; inclusiveness of the vulnerable groups because they are the indicators of measuring whether a country is developing or not. “When I talk of inclusiveness, I am talking about young people, women, people living with disabilities, and the elderly for social justice.” Dakum added: “One of the things that Peter Obi has mentioned is the need to rapidly decentralise the police force and I think a lot of states are yearning for that.

“As a governor by the grace of God, I will support this policy with the legislature that we are going to elect. “We will start by strengthening the first responders that are the vigilante groups, hunters association and the traditional institutions. None of these are on the budget.

