Obi-Datti Media: We’re not aware of any apology from UK govt

The presidential campaign council of the Labour Party (LP) candidate Mr. Peter Obi, said it was not aware of any apology by the British government or any of its agencies, to Obi, in respect of a routine immigration engagement with him, as he arrived London, for a brief visit, April 7. There has been news report that the British government has apologised to the LP candidate over the incident. But a statement by head, Obi-Datti media Diran Onifade on Thursday, said it was not aware of any such apology, and have not issued any statement whatsoever, in that regard. The statement added that the campaign would “continue to examine any dubious or political motive, on the part of the perpetrators of the identity theft,” and expressed “confidence in the ability of the British authorities to resolve the matter, to conclusion.” According to the media office, Obi, Labour Party and the presidential campaign council “have since moved on from the incident and continue to be totally focused, on the legal processes before the Election Petition Tribunal towards the recovery of our mandate, which we are firmly convinced, was overwhelmingly expressed by voters, in the presidential election of February 25.”

