Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti-Baba Ahmed
Obi-Datti Office clarifies on Next UK liquidation

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, has come out openly to clear the air on the circumstances surrounding the liquidation of one of his companies, Next International (UK) Limited. In a statement yesterday signed by Head of Obi-Datti Media Office, Mr. First Onifade, copy of which was circulated to journalists, the Obi-Datti Media Office dismissed speculations that the company was liquidated by the UK authorities. The statement noted that the owners voluntarily liquidated the firm as it was no longer in operation.

The Media office lambasted agents of the political opposition unsettled by the high rising profile of Obi for trying to make political capital out of the development. The statement said: “For the records, the entity was 99 per cent owned by Next (Nig) International Ltd. and established as its buying office in the 90s and Peter Obi was its CEO.”

 

