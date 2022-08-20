News

Obi/Datti Support Group: Obi needs not declare IPOB as terrorists to get Northern votes

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Comment(0)

The National Co-ordinator of Peter Obi/ Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed Northern Ambassadors (PONA), Malam Sani Muhammad Sani has said that declaring Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group should not be the business of “peace-loving presidential candidate of Labour Party,” Peter Obi, as it is the jurisdiction of a competent court. According to Sani, Obi didn’t have to declare IPOB as a terrorist group before he could garner votes from the North as allegedly insinuated by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba. Adamu Garba, a former Presidential aspirant of the ruling APC, twitted that “the Labour Party presidential flag bearer Peter Obi, may not categorically call IPOB a terrorists group because he fears doing so might work against him in respect of the 2023 election.”

Peter Obi, according to PONA National Co-ordinator, has no business doing so, stressing that the LP presidential hopeful “will not be distracted by nonentities with such primitive approach of the likes of Adamu Garba, who resort to slanders against law abiding candidates with spurious and speculative stories to get cheap attention and recognition.”

He said the likes of Adamu Garba and his APC should allow Peter Obi to focus and plan on how to correct the rot and corruption perpetrated by the APC couple with hardship the party unleash on Nigerians when elected in 2023 reiterating that PONA is confident that Peter Obi will deliver the North and the core North without sweat. “Obi has solid foundation in the North with associations, individuals and group turning around their focus towards pitching tent with His Excellency Peter Obi.” The National Co-ordinator said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why there’s no social tension in Cross River, by Ayade

Posted on Author Clement James

Cross River State, Governor Ben Ayade, has explained the reasons that the state has continued to enjoy relatively peaceful times since the ENDSARS crisis, saying this is because of his administration’s commitment to support the livelihood of more 10,000 people across the 18 local government areas of the state. According to the governor, in recent […]
News

Akeredolu tasks NDDC on fund drive

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday said it was high time the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) considers exploring avenues of making money for the overall interest of its mandate areas. According to Akeredolu, who advised the NDDC to partner states with potentials through investment opportunities, which he said would be beneficial to the states […]
News

Edo SSG loses brother to COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mr John Ogie, an elder brother of the Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, has been reported dead following complications from Coronavirus (COVID- 19). News of his demise was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Benin by Mr Chris Nehikhare, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) publicity secretary in the state. According […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica