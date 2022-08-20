Obi/Datti Support Group: Obi needs not declare IPOB as terrorists to get Northern votes

The National Co-ordinator of Peter Obi/ Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed Northern Ambassadors (PONA), Malam Sani Muhammad Sani has said that declaring Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group should not be the business of “peace-loving presidential candidate of Labour Party,” Peter Obi, as it is the jurisdiction of a competent court. According to Sani, Obi didn’t have to declare IPOB as a terrorist group before he could garner votes from the North as allegedly insinuated by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba. Adamu Garba, a former Presidential aspirant of the ruling APC, twitted that “the Labour Party presidential flag bearer Peter Obi, may not categorically call IPOB a terrorists group because he fears doing so might work against him in respect of the 2023 election.”

Peter Obi, according to PONA National Co-ordinator, has no business doing so, stressing that the LP presidential hopeful “will not be distracted by nonentities with such primitive approach of the likes of Adamu Garba, who resort to slanders against law abiding candidates with spurious and speculative stories to get cheap attention and recognition.”

He said the likes of Adamu Garba and his APC should allow Peter Obi to focus and plan on how to correct the rot and corruption perpetrated by the APC couple with hardship the party unleash on Nigerians when elected in 2023 reiterating that PONA is confident that Peter Obi will deliver the North and the core North without sweat. “Obi has solid foundation in the North with associations, individuals and group turning around their focus towards pitching tent with His Excellency Peter Obi.” The National Co-ordinator said.

