Obi, Datti to deliver lectures at Labour Party Summit in Abuja

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, will today deliver lectures at a meeting between the leadership of the Labour Party, candidates and a coalition of 64 support groups.

The event which is organised by the Labour Party and the Coalition for Peter Obi is titled “Youth, Governances and New Nigeria” and will take place at the International Conference Centre Abuja. In a statement issued and signed by Marcel Ngogbehei, Chairman of Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), the organisers said programmes lined up at the event will give orientation about the agenda of Peter Obi for a new Nigeria. “Apart from Peter Obi and his running mate that will deliver lectures at the event, former Special Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dr. Doyin Okupe and the National Chairman of Labour Party will also deliver lectures at the event”, Mr Ngogbehei stated. The statement reads: “Our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his running mate, Alhaji Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmed will on Thursday, August 11, deliver a lecture to sensitize all the candidates of Labour party and support groups about the agenda of the Presidential candidate for the ‘New Nigeria ‘.

 

