Obi declares support for Okonjo-Iweala's WTO candidacy

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has declared his support for Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala following her nomination for the post of Director, World Trade Organisation (WTO).

 

In a Statement, Obi stated that Okonjo-Iweala had the knowledge, skills, exposure and experience to successfully direct the affairs of the organization.

 

Speaking of her numerous international appointments, Obi said Okonjo- Iweala has been a big player on the international stage on financial matters, and her leadership of the WTO would be fruitful.

 

The current WTO Director- General, Roberto Azevêdo, had earlier announced that he would step down on August 31, 2020, consequent upon which President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position.

