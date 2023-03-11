News Top Stories

Obi dismisses allegations of threat by Soludo

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has dismissed the critics of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, over an alleged statement by the governor that he would not provide the dividends of democracy for any community that did not vote for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Obi, who was in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, to speak with the candidates of the Labour Party in the States Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for March 18, 2023, said that Soludo must have been misquoted, adding that he remains the Governor of the state. “Gov. Soludo is our brother . I believe that he was misquoted, what we want is the provision of basic amenities, especially education, for our people.

“He is the Governor and we must support him and everyone in Anambra State must work with him for the progress and development of the state,” he said. Obi revealed that he was in Enugu State, where he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Barrister Oyibo Chukwu, the party’s slain candidate for Enugu East Senatorial District Candidate, adding that he was sure that his younger brother, who replaced him, will win the election. He then urged the voters in the state to vote for the Labour Party, while advising that those that won the National Assembly election under the party should render services to the people.

