Obi disowns presidential campaign posters

…says Nigerians should seek solutions to current challenges

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has disassociated himself from the poster of himself and Alhaji Rabi‘u Musa Kwankwaso circulating on different social media platforms.

The poster portrayed Obi as a presidential candidate hopeful while Kwakwaso was tagged as his prospective running mate. But Obi has disowned the poster, saying he did neither produced nor commissioned anyone or group to produce any poster for him. “I was not even contacted and I do not know the group that made the poster,” he said.

Obi advised Nigerians to join hands in tackling the present problems facing Nigeria, with the ultimate aim of tackling widespread insecurity and building a better Nigeria rather than being preoccupied with the next election and who should run for which position.

“The election comes up in 2023. We should be worried about how to build a better country now, how to improve our educational system, how to reduce unemployment and how to make Nigeria a better country so that we shall still have a country by the time the election comes,” Obi said.

The campaign poster sighted by Sunday Telegraph was printed in the green, red and white colours associated with the PDP brand and had the equally colourful umbrella, the logo of the party.

The posters which is powered by an organisation that identified itself as Equity Group, had: ” For Equity and Fairness 2023,” as its slogan and one Nonso Jonathan as its National Coordinator. Meanwhile, the former Anambra State governor, has charged journalists to use their profession and drive positive change in the country.

Obi, who spoke to journalists at Awka, said the apparent docility and complacency among journalists and media practitioners contributed to leadership failure and poor governance in the country. Obi stated that the burden of nation building should not be left alone on the shoulders of leaders, but that everyone was part of the nation building process.

“Therefore, everyone must use their profession to advance the cause of humanity and drive positive change in the country,” Obi said. Speaking specifically to them, he advised them not to shy away in the face of leadership failures but use their profession to hold political and public office holders accountable.

“Part of the reasons political and public office holders keep performing badly in office is because journalists do not often hold them accountable to their actions. I urge you to use the instrument of the media to drive the positive change we so much desire in our nation.”

