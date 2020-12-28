Obi donates N1.5m to Anambra School of Medical Laboratory Science

As part of his continued efforts to uplift education in different parts of the country, Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has recently paid a visit to School of Medical Laboratory Science, Nkpor (SOMLAN) with a donation of N1.5 million to help it provide for its educational needs.

During the visit, Obi reinstated his commitment to education, which, as he had always said, remained a sure path to national development. It would be recalled that SOMLAN was conceived, established and commissioned by Obi on 6th May, 2014 as part of his Millennium Development Goals (MDG) projects when he was the Governor of Anambra State.

The Institution is being managed by Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation. However, Obi lauded the Church in general and the School Management in particular, for “helping the government provide good and standard education to the public.”

He encouraged it not to rest on its oars in raising responsible citizens who would contribute positively to society while advising the students to take their education serious and of good behaviour.

Speaking on behalf of Superior General, Immaculate Heart Congregation, Mother Mary-Claude Oguh; the Education Secretary of the Congregation, Rev Mary-Amanda Nwagbo, appreciated Obi for all he had been doing for them.

Nwagbo, who said that if all the stories of Obi’s benevolence were to be told in the media, the world would stand in awe encouraged Obi to continue spreading love to all, ‘that God who sees the hearts of men will bless him’.

