Obi: Don’t listen to presidential candidates speaking by proxy

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has asked the electorate not to consider any of the presidential candidates speaking by proxies.

According to a statement yesterday by the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Obi gave the advice while speaking to Nigerians that came to welcome him in Germany, saying that every candidate must come and tell Nigerians his agenda to make Nigeria work.

While addressing Nigerians in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday, the former Governor of Anambra State, asked the electorate to do background checks on all presidential candidates before listening to whatever promises they make.

He said: “When you listen to us, go and check our background. This is not a time for somebody to show us his qualifications. I live in Nigeria and I know Nigeria and what Nigerians need. I am not a stranger to Nigerian problems.

“I am a trader but I have a privilege to go to some of the best of schools like Oxford, Cambridge, and other Ivy League institutions but I always say to people that educational qualification is not the same as integrity.

Listen to all the presidential candidates, not through proxy. Let anyone who wants to be your President come forward himself and speak to you directly, because he is the one you will hold responsible for whatever happens to Nigeria under his care. “This campaign is not a campaign you are going to speak through somebody.

That person needs to come and directly tell us what he is going to do for our country and we must take note of whatever he says and hold him by his words. “We also don’t want anyone that would be carried to this place in a wheel chair, but must consider his capacity, competence, integrity and commitment.”

Talking about racism, Peter Obi said: “I don’t see any country as racist. If you think your host country is racist, you can go back to your country.

The reason why you are here is because your place is not working. “So, it is our duty to turn things around in Nigeria for the good of our country. Somebody asked me a question about going to look for foreign investors.

said Nigerians outside are going to do what China and India did. “It is good for us to go back and fix our place. We need to secure it and it is important for our place to have proper leadership that is visionary; there is nothing happening in other countries that is rocket science.

A country is measured by its productive capacity. “Somebody asked me what are we going to do to stabilize the naira and I said it is very simple; production because the more you produce goods and export , the more your currency becomes stronger. If you are looking for dollars and Euro, just go and sell something to somebody that has euro and dollar and your currency will become strong. “We will ensure security of lives and bring stability to governance. Our human capital today is low.

We have 200 million people with barely 10 per cent productive capacity. You also need to reduce the cost of governance and have zero tolerance for corruption. People cannot continue to do what they are doing with government resources.” He promised to provide opportunity for Diaspora Nigerians to vote in the 2027 elections if elected president next year.

Obi also assured his hosts that Africa would remain the centre piece of Nigeria’s foreign policy as it would improve diplomatic sphere of influence via peacekeeping, trade, and investment initiatives.

In another development, the Media office of Obi, has accused other presidential candidates in next year’s election, of bandying misleading account against its candidate to seek relevance. The media office, in a statement described as false, the story that Obi met and reached an agreement with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and said “Nothing can be further from the truth!”

According to the statement, “Rather than strive to contend with the hard sell of their candidates, these mischief makers bandy about misleading accounts of the issue-based messages of our candidate just to score cheap political points and thus distract the discerning public.”

It noted that Obi’s foreign trip, its motive, and where and who to meet were already in the public domain, including his meetings in the United Kingdom with some Nigerian political leaders, but regretted that propagandists preferred to concoct lies in a desperate effort to clean up their candidate.

“We understand why the focus is on the Obi-Datti candidacy; they are easily the front runners in this 2023 race and the tag team has irresistible messages that are resonating with the embattled Nigerian public, who are anxious more than ever to reclaim and take back their country.

“The LP candidates are on a divine mission to rescue and rebuild this country and cannot be distracted by any fabrications intended to mislead. “If Obi’s mission is to rescue Nigeria from the old order, he ought not be seen working for the changing order,” it added.

The media office described as laughable contradiction that the same people who said that Obi is a social media phantom wave without political structure to win an election are today struggling to ‘photoshop’ the same Obi with their candidate.

It stated that Obi’s respect for Atiku or any leader in this country has more to do with his upbringing and “the fact that his style of politics is devoid of hate and bitterness and should not be misconstrued to be cavorting the spent order represented by the competition.

“These propagandists need to know that the movement Obi and Datti- Ahmed are driving is not something in control of one man negotiating it away. “Nigerian people have taken the steering from Obi and are driving him to the Aso Rock villa; they will not look sideways for distractions.”

The media office alleged of intelligence report that many distorted stories would be dished to the public to create confusion in their minds but said that such “a mission is dead on arrival because the people’s commitment to the ‘Obidient’ assignment is total.”

