News

Obi floors Tinubu, Atiku in Delta North

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has defeated his opponents of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Delta North Senatorial district election.

The zone, which is the Ibo speaking axis of the state, comprises nine local government areas, which are Asaba, Agbor, Issele-Uku, Kwale, Ibusa, Ogwashi-Uku, Okpanam, Akwukwu-Igbo, Onicha-    Ugbo, Ukwuani and other towns voted for Obi. Out of the 25 council areas of the state, the LP candidate, Peter Obi won eight in Delta North.

But, it was a landslide victory for PDP, as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP vice presidential candidate won his council area, the Ika North- East Local Government Area. The governor polled 16,696 votes for PDP, leaving Obi’s LP with 8,980; NNPP with 120 votes and APC polled 1,902 votes.

The Collation Officer for the area, Dr James Olise, yesterday at the Collation Centre in Asaba, the state capital, put the number of registered voters at 13,945 with 31,605 accredited voters, stating that the valid votes was 28,399, while 3,206 votes were rejected, and total votes cast were 31,605.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Covid vaccination centres vandalised in France

Posted on Author Reporter

  Two vaccination centres have been ransacked in France amid protests over the government’s introduction of tougher coronavirus rules. One site in south-east France was vandalised and flooded with fire hoses on Friday night, authorities said. A day later, another clinic in the south-west was partially destroyed in what local media called an arson attack, […]
News

Ortom: Benue won’t receive fleeing armed herders from South-West

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday said the state was not ready to receive fleeing armed herdsmen from the South-West part of the country as proclaimed by the Northerner Elders Forum (NEF).   The governor was responding to NEF’s position that he and some of his colleagues had “signaled their preparedness to receive herdsmen relocating […]
News

Ortom defies opposition, put 25 firms up for sale

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has brushed aside criticism from the opposition to put 25 state-owned companies up for privatization. Ortom had earlier promised to resuscitate the companies to create employment opportunities for youths. He had lamented the sorry state of the firms, saying their collapse indicated that “the state was under an evil spell […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica