Obi floors Tinubu, Atiku in Delta North

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has defeated his opponents of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Delta North Senatorial district election.

The zone, which is the Ibo speaking axis of the state, comprises nine local government areas, which are Asaba, Agbor, Issele-Uku, Kwale, Ibusa, Ogwashi-Uku, Okpanam, Akwukwu-Igbo, Onicha- Ugbo, Ukwuani and other towns voted for Obi. Out of the 25 council areas of the state, the LP candidate, Peter Obi won eight in Delta North.

But, it was a landslide victory for PDP, as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP vice presidential candidate won his council area, the Ika North- East Local Government Area. The governor polled 16,696 votes for PDP, leaving Obi’s LP with 8,980; NNPP with 120 votes and APC polled 1,902 votes.

The Collation Officer for the area, Dr James Olise, yesterday at the Collation Centre in Asaba, the state capital, put the number of registered voters at 13,945 with 31,605 accredited voters, stating that the valid votes was 28,399, while 3,206 votes were rejected, and total votes cast were 31,605.

