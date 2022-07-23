Obi: Fr Chietnum, Mgbidi killings result of poor leadership

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, said the gruesome murder of Rev. Fr. John Mark Chietnum of Kafanchan Diocese by yet unidentified bandits in Kaduna State, was among the many needless bloodletting in the country arising from poor leadership that needs to be changed Obi in a statement by his media aide, Valentine Obienyem, decried the daily killing of Nigerian youths across the country, adding that such “makes it imperative that Nigeria youths must rise in unison irrespective of religion, tribe or geography to take back their country.”

He also condemned the yet be to explained reason behind the massacre of over 20 Nigeria youths in Mgbidi area of Imo State, and regretted that the value placed on human lives in this country was extremely poor and worthless. The former Anambra State governor said that none of the blood of innocent Nigerians shed would be in vain as they will all be martyrs for the revival of Nigeria.

He regretted that he was unable to attend the burial of the priest, and commiserated with the family, the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese and the Catholic community in the country. Fr. Chietnum, a great advocate for the rescuing of Nigeria, was the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jema’a Local Government Area. He was also the coordinating CAN chairman in Southern Kaduna.

