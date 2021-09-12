News

Obi has ideas to change Nigeria –Onah

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev Godfrey Onah, has described former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi, as a man who not only has the ideas that can turn Nigeria around, but also possesses the much needed integrity evidently lacking in Nigeria’s political space.

 

Onah made the comments during the week, when Obi visited Shanahan School of Nursing and Midwifery, Nsukka and made a donation of N100 million, which he described as investment, for the upgrade of the school to a college.

 

Onah stated that Obi had remained consistent in his desire for a better society, right from his days as Governor. Recalling how Shanahan Hospital received their first bus from Mr. Obi, Bishop Onah said: “When Obi was the Governor of Anambra State, I was discussing with him one evening when I paid a courtesy visit to him, and he discovered Shanahan Hospital had no bus. He instructed that a bus be immediately given to us and driven to the hospital in Nsukka the same night.

 

“To show that Obi lives for humanity, he not only invested in institutions within Anambra State, but extended his tentacles to many other states, equipping the hospitals and schools with amenities that will help them function better.

 

“He clearly understands and preaches that health and education are critical ingredients for economic growth and development and he invests tangibly in them for the good of society”.

