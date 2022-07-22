News

Obi has impeccable credentials for the job, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election Peter Obi as a man with impeccable credentials to run the affairs of the country. Ortom said this when Obi paid him a courtesy call at his private residence in Makurdi. The duo met behindclosed doors before addressing journalists. Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the situation in Nigeria calls for all to be careful and pray to God for leaders who mean well for the survival of the country He told all presidential candidates to put Nigeria above personal interests. Ortom commended the decision of the former Anambragovernortoengage Nigerians on his desire to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. “He said even though he was a major stakeholder of the PDP, the candidate considered him as a Nigerian to consult on his aspiration,” a Government House statement said. Obi said though they are now in different parties, their friendship as citizens of the country is the most important. He lamented that millions of Nigerians have been impoverished by bad leadership.

 

News

Alleged treason: Court reschedules Kanu’s trial for June 28

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rescheduled the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for June 28. The court on May 18, slated Thursday to continue further proceedings on the treasonable felony charges preferred against Kanu by the Federal Government. However, counsel for IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, […]
News Top Stories

Buhari, Lalong mourn as Dogonyaro dies at 80

Posted on Author Musa Pam

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed sadness over the death of the former Chief of Defence Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro. The president made his feelings known in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja. He described the demise of the late defence chief as “a great loss, not only to the Nigerian […]
News

Military: Troops kill 22 Boko Haram fighters

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The military, Thursday, said at least 22 suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) had been killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole. Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure in a statement, said the operation leading to the decimation was undertaken on October 25. “Troops of Operation Fire Ball under Operation […]

