Obi has impeccable credentials for the job, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has described the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election Peter Obi as a man with impeccable credentials to run the affairs of the country.

Ortom said this when Obi paid him a courtesy call at his private residence in Makurdi on Thursday.

The duo met behind closed doors before addressing journalists. Ortom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the situation in Nigeria calls for all to be careful and pray to God for leaders who mean well for the survival of the country

He told all presidential candidates to put Nigeria above personal interests.

Ortom commended the decision of the former Anambra governor to engage Nigerians on his desire to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He said even though he was a major stakeholder of the PDP, the candidate considered him as a Nigerian to consult on his aspiration,” a Government House statement said.

Obi said though they are now in different parties, their friendship as citizens of the country is the most important.

He lamented that millions of Nigerians have been impoverished by bad leadership.

 

