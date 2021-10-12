Obi: Hold FG liable for security failures in Anambra

…insists Pandora Papers’ allegations are untrue

The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has blamed the Federal Government for the rising insecurity in the state. He said the government at the centre should not talk about emergency rule in Anambra State because it is in charge of security.

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television, the former Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said people in government, when they make statements, should always, first of all, evaluate and think about the implications of their statements to the overall well-being of the country.

He said: “People don’t know that the greatest contributors to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth are intangible assets, which is security, law and order, and even the behaviour and statement of the leaders.

“The statement of leaders can actually hurt the place. So, leaders must always ensure that their words have always gone through scrutiny.

“That statement from the Attorney General shouldn’t be. More so, he’s the Attorney General of the federation, not that of the Federal Government or APC.

“The Federal Government should not talk about a state of emergency. Failure of security in Anambra state is their failure because they are in charge of security.

Unless they are say-ing they’re going to declare a state of emergency in the country,” he said. The former governor also denied the Premium Times’ Pandora Papers publication that he did not declare his offshore assets.

He said his offshore trusts were strictly for savings and support borrowings to invest in Nigeria, stressing that his trust was never used to buy property before and after his time in office.

“Number one is I am not guilty, Trust company is a legitimate vehicle used everywhere globally.

And it is strictly a trusted company for savings and family planning, used to support our borrowings which we invested in this country, and these are the facts,” he said.

The former vice-presidential candidate also denied the report that he owns half a billion dollars. He cited that Nigerians usually find it difficult to understand the value’s of money.

“Globally the world population is over 7 billion, out of which, only 37.5 million are worth one million dollars, only 3 million people are worth 10 million dollars and only 300 thousand people are worth $25 million (.004%).”

On his company, Next International, Obi said it is a UKbased company that represents multinationals in West Africa.

He said: “I was CEO, I was living in the UK, operating in Nigeria, and was declared winner of an election on Thursday 16th March 2006. “On that day, I was presiding over the Fidelity Bank board meeting as Chairman, Bismarck Rewane as a board member.

The meeting stopped when I was told that I had been elected governor of Anambra State. “After I got my certificate of return, I was told I needed to proceed to Awka, because the then governor, Ngige left the country, and there was no government.

“The next morning, I arrived at Awka and was quickly sworn in. I had to phone my wife to take charge, I won’t come to London, and I was chairman of 11 companies, even in Nigeria, I phoned all of them to drop my resignation, I never left Awka till I was impeached.

I did the needful correctly, on form declaration,” he said. Obi revealed that he declared assets that belong to him, not to the company because the company had debt obligations.

“I cannot declare things that don’t belong to me. I cannot evade tax; every investment done globally is legitimate and pays tax. If I earn anything in the UK, I pay their taxes; I cannot pay property tax in Nigeria for property in the UK.

“I have never paid less than N50 million in taxes annually over the years, I did not break the law, everything I did is within the line, notwithstanding, there was never a time anybody said to me, they can’t find anything against me, because I have been going about preaching about savings.”

Like this: Like Loading...