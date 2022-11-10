Obi: Hold me responsible for my promises

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi yesterday asked Nigerians to hold him responsible if he fails to turn the country around if elected to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year. This is just as the governorship candidate of the party in Benue State, Herman Iorwase Hembe, said Obi will address the issue of herdsmen killings across the country. Obi, who was in Benue to launch his presidential campaign, said as a listening President, he will work seriously to improve security in the state and country at large as well as unite all Nigerians as an indivisible entity.

He said: “I want Nigerians to hold me responsible if I don’t turn around Nigeria. Our administration will secure the land and bring peace to all states of the federation, those in the IDP camps will go back to their villages and farmers will also go back to their farms to feed their families.” The former Anambra State governor, who reiterated his determination to create wealth and employment opportunities, vowed to overhaul the security architecture and accord them moral support to boost their morale as well as revamp the university system in the country to give hope to the Nigerian child.

Obi lamented the economic hardship Nigerians as passing through which has further devalued the country’s naira against the dollar with a promise to embrace viable and workable economic policies and programmes to address the problem headlong.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...