Obi: I’ll replace money sharing with productive formula

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Nnewi Comment(0)

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi has stated that if he is elected, he will turn the country from sharing monthly allocations to a productive nation. Obi stated this on Monday in Awka, the Anambra State capital, while wooing the state’s delegates ahead of PDP primaries. “If I am the president of Nigeria, I will remove sharing of money and replace it with producing formulas. All we do in Nigeria is to share money. We borrow to share and no nation develops that way. “Nigeria is no longer an investment country. Nigeria is the only country that has not benefited one dollar since the rise of oil prices. Nigeria is going down. The only thing Nigeria does is share money,” he said. He urged the delegates to make good choices and vote for him as the right person that will rescue the country. According to him, he is committed to the project of liberating Nigeria and would give his best to rescue the country from dying.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

News Top Stories

Reps to FG, ASUU: Respect MoU, end strike

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to respect the previous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Action (MoA) in order to end the ongoing warning strike in the interest of students and the education sector in the country.   […]
News

Enugu: APC protests state assembly bye-election result

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State yesterday rejected the outcome of the Isi-Uzo State constituency bye-election held at the weekend. INEC returning officer in the by-election, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu, had declared Ugwueze, candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner with a score of 11, 097 votes while the closest rival and candidate of […]
News

NNPC: We spent N100bn on refineries’ rehabilitation in 2021

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited spent N100 billion on the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries in 2021. The details are contained in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) presentation to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting on its funding performance for the year. According to the state oil firm, the fund […]

