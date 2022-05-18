Obi: I’ll replace money sharing with productive formula

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi has stated that if he is elected, he will turn the country from sharing monthly allocations to a productive nation. Obi stated this on Monday in Awka, the Anambra State capital, while wooing the state’s delegates ahead of PDP primaries. “If I am the president of Nigeria, I will remove sharing of money and replace it with producing formulas. All we do in Nigeria is to share money. We borrow to share and no nation develops that way. “Nigeria is no longer an investment country. Nigeria is the only country that has not benefited one dollar since the rise of oil prices. Nigeria is going down. The only thing Nigeria does is share money,” he said. He urged the delegates to make good choices and vote for him as the right person that will rescue the country. According to him, he is committed to the project of liberating Nigeria and would give his best to rescue the country from dying.

