Obi: I’m under pressure to run for presidency in 2023 but…

Says politicians must put restructuring ahead of ambition

Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, disclosed that he has been under pressure to join the 2023 presidential race but was reluctant, given the nation’s current political trajectory. Obi charged politicians to put the restructuring of Nigeria ahead of their personal ambitions, as only an overhaul of the system could guarantee the sustenance of democracy in the country. The former governor, who was the guest lecturer at the 4th Adada Lecture organised by the Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP), said that current clamour over who becomes or which region produces the next President, would be an exercise in futility unless the people agreed to restructure Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general election.

He said that electing a new President without restructuring will amount to changing the driver of a vehicle without brain box and expecting it to move. Delivering a paper titled: “Restructuring, Security Challenges and Development,” Obi said that those opposed to restructuring were ignorant of the benefits therein and would do everything to keep the current unworkable structure of the country.

The businessman and politician who thrilled the audience l at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, with his analysis of restructuring, noted that the struggle for the Presidency without first embarking on some fundamental restructuring of the system would be a misplacement of priorities and a huge waste of time and resources. “All over the place, people have been urging me to run for Presidency in 2023; saying ‘we will vote for you.’ But I say to them, the vehicle called Nigeria has no brain box but people are talking of changing the driver only.

“What can a driver of a knocked engine or car with a faulty or no brain box do? Absolutely nothing, until the vehicle goes for complete overhaul. Those clamouring for restructuring are saying, fix the car first then look for a driver,” he said. Obi said that those opposed to fixing the car are exploiting the owner on the day to day repairs and thought it would pay them better than having a good working car that can serve everybody. Obi listed the numerous gains of a restructured Nigeria, which includes paying the lecturers their worth and making the students study in a conducive environment.

Obi said that Nigerian students are among the best in the world, given the terrible environment in which they study, lamenting that Nigeria politicians see thugs who cluster around them, singing their praises as a measure of popularity, instead of seeing them as wasted production hands who should be in factories. “Professors are house helps to politicians. How can such a society grow? Professor advising a local government chairman and running after political thugs when it should be the other way round. “All these youths who go about shouting and hailing political leaders are supposed to be factory workers.

If they were in their firms producing, they won’t have time to come hailing anybody,” he said. Obi charged the academicians to strive to join politics instead of leaving the political space for those who should not be there in the first place. The former governor said that security of lives and property was paramount in any nation, hence, the constitution said it is the primary function of any government any where in the world. On development, obi said that the basis of its measurement is on human capital because a developed person catalyzes every other form of development. The well-attended lecture was chaired by a former Federal Permanent Secretary, Chief Chinyeaka Ohaa, and attended by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Senator Chuka Utazi, of Enugu North Senatorial zone and the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Chuarles Igwe.

Like this: Like Loading...