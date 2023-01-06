News Top Stories

Obi in Ekiti, vows to end insecurity, corruption

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the February 25 presidential poll Peter Obi has promised to tackle the security challenges facing Nigeria if elected. Speaking yesterday in Ado-Ekiti, the ex-Anambra State governor also pledged to end corruption. He said: “I want to assure you that if you vote for me as the next president of Nigeria, I will unite and secure this country. “I will end hunger, poverty and provide good jobs for numerous unemployed graduates in Nigeria. “My administration will move this country from consumption to production and bring the dividends of good governance to their doorsteps. “I will not only stop corruption, I will eradicate poverty in every state because our youths will be properly taken care of and they will no longer be travelling out of the country for greener pastures.” The party’s National Party Chairman Julius Abure urged the people to vote for Obi because he is reliable, dedicated, committed and ready to fight for the survival of the youths and Nigerians.

 

Our Reporters

