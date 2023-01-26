Obi in Gombe, says Nigeria needs a negotiator as a leader

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi, has said Nigeria needs a leader who will negotiate her out of her many problems. Obi who was in Gombe State on Wednesday in continuation of his presidential campaign rally, said as a trader he knows how to negotiate with customers.

He stated that everything about governance is trading, adding, “the negotiation and all the bilateral talks with and between countries, agencies, contractors or workers are trading. “Governance requires a good trader who can negotiate well.

Where we are in this country now requires a leader to negotiate us out of our problems. “When I say I will negotiate with agitators, it is from my background that you must accommodate everybody into your shop, whether he is buying or not and decipher who is a customer and a passerby.” Obi who said he became a banker by accident, stated that “even in my passport it is shown that I am a trader.” He told the mammoth crowd at the rally that he and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad have identified the vast arable land in the North as an untapped resources that will take Nigeria from consumption to production nation.

