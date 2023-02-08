Obi in Ilorin, promises to make Kwara Nigeria’s agricultural hub

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday promised to unite Nigeria if elected as the president in the February 25 election. The former Anambra State governor spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State, when his campaign train landed in the state. Obi, who was accompanied to the rally by his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed and their wives, also promised to make the state the agricultural hub for industrialisation and exportation in the country. The LP standard bearer said: “What we are doing here is new politics.

We want to build a new Nigeria. We don’t want to build a Nigeria where we will be dividing ourselves, but a Nigeria where we will unite ourselves. A new Nigeria is possible, that is what Datti and I want to do. “In the past 10 years, Nigeria has been producing insecurity, poverty.

Today, we have more people living in poverty than any other country in the world; unemployment, misery, fuel scarcity, everywhere you go, it’s suffering. “A new Nigeria we want to build is a Nigeria where we will start securing Nigeria. Nigerians should be able to move around in Nigeria and feel secure. We want to provide a united Nigeria where there will be law and order; where everybody will be proud to say I am a Nigerian. We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production.”

