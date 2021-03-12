News

Obi is educational reformer, says cleric

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Rev. Fr Emmanuel Obimma, has described Vice- Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, as an educational reformer, who brought about tremendous revolution in the education sector of Anambra State. Speaking yesterday during Grand Opening Ceremony of Holy Ghost British Academy, Obosi, a school founded by Fr Obimma, the Rev father praised Obi for resurrecting the education sector of the state which he said, hung on life support before Obi came into power.

Obimma, popularly known as Ebubemuonso said Obi’s handed over of mission schools back to the church, marked a new era of educational reform in the state. This, he said Obi did not only invested in schools but also helped many students to reach their full potential in life.

The Cleric, however, prayed that God should bless Obi and give him a bigger platform from where he would touch more lives. Addressing journalists after the event, Obi said he was always excited about things that helped the development of the human person, especially education, saying that as he had always done, investment in education was the best investment any nation desiring development would embark upon. He also praised Obimma for setting up the institution to cater for the educational needs of children.

The Principal of the School, who also benefitted from Obi’s scholarship largesse, Mrs. Ezeibeanu Stephanie Ozioma, appreciated Obi for his magnanimity and prayed God to continue blessing him. Dignitaries at the event were the Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace Valerian Okeke; the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, represented by Anambra Chief of Staff, Primus Odili; Senators Uche Ekwunife, Ifeanyi Uba; many gubernatorial aspirants, traditional rulers and clergymen.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NSCDC arrests 3 with 3,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Akwa Ibom State Command, have arrested three suspects with over 3,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel concealed in a truck laden with sand. The suspects were coming from Ahoada, Rivers State, were nabbed on March 2, at the border town between Akwa Ibom and […]
News

My female crushers reduced after my marriage – Wilfred Mong

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Wilfred Mong, popularly known as ‘DsilentG’ is the sports lead at City105.1FM, a radio station in Lagos. We caught up with the multi-lingual broadcast journalist and he shared his personality with us. Excerpts… How did you come into sports journalism? It is just pure love. I have always been an ardent lover of sports […]
News

Fuel pump price may drop to N100 – Presidential Aide

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

  The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Ita Enang has assured Nigerians that the presidency has taken drastic steps to crash the prices of petroleum products.   To do so, the Federal government, according to Enang, has concluded plans to host a National Conference on Artisanal and Modular […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica