Obi is educational reformer, says cleric

Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Rev. Fr Emmanuel Obimma, has described Vice- Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, as an educational reformer, who brought about tremendous revolution in the education sector of Anambra State. Speaking yesterday during Grand Opening Ceremony of Holy Ghost British Academy, Obosi, a school founded by Fr Obimma, the Rev father praised Obi for resurrecting the education sector of the state which he said, hung on life support before Obi came into power.

Obimma, popularly known as Ebubemuonso said Obi’s handed over of mission schools back to the church, marked a new era of educational reform in the state. This, he said Obi did not only invested in schools but also helped many students to reach their full potential in life.

The Cleric, however, prayed that God should bless Obi and give him a bigger platform from where he would touch more lives. Addressing journalists after the event, Obi said he was always excited about things that helped the development of the human person, especially education, saying that as he had always done, investment in education was the best investment any nation desiring development would embark upon. He also praised Obimma for setting up the institution to cater for the educational needs of children.

The Principal of the School, who also benefitted from Obi’s scholarship largesse, Mrs. Ezeibeanu Stephanie Ozioma, appreciated Obi for his magnanimity and prayed God to continue blessing him. Dignitaries at the event were the Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace Valerian Okeke; the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, represented by Anambra Chief of Staff, Primus Odili; Senators Uche Ekwunife, Ifeanyi Uba; many gubernatorial aspirants, traditional rulers and clergymen.

