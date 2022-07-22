News

Obi laments death of Fr Chietnum, Mgbdidi massacre

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…charges FG to stop killing across country.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has lamented the brutal killing of Rev Father John Mark Chietnum of Kafanchan Diocese who was killed by a yet unidentified bandits in Kaduna State.

Obi said that Fr Chietnum’s death is among the many needless bloodletting in our country arising from poor leadership that need to be changed

The LP Candidate noted that the daily killing of youths across the country makes it imperative that Nigeria youths must rise in unison irrespective of religion, tribe or geography to take back their country.

Obi also decried the yet unexplained reason for the massacre of over 20 youths in Mgbidi area of Imo State and regretted that the value placed on human lives in this country is extremely poor and worthless.

The former Anambra State Governor said that none of the blood of innocent Nigerians shed would be in vain as they will all be martyrs for the revival of Nigeria.

Until his death, Rev Chietnum was the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jema’a Local Government Area and also the coordinating CAN Chairman, Southern Kaduna and was a great advocate for the rescuing of Nigeria.

Obi regretted that he was unable to attend the burial of Fr Chietnum but sent heart felt condolences to the family, the Kafanchan Catholic Doices and the Catholic community in the country.

 

Our Reporters

