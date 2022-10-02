Obi, LP supporters shut down Lagos, Kaduna

Charly Boy, CSOs lead 5 m man-march

Supporters of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election on Saturday shut down Lagos and Kaduna as they marched in a 5 millionman march rally under the auspices of the “Obedient Movement.”

In Lagos, they were led by popular social crusader, Mr Charles Oputa (Charly Boy) and other activists in solidarity for Obi and his running mate, Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all supporters and fans of Obi converged at the National Stadium for the political rally with long convoys and walked through Ikorodu road before terminating the rally at Maryland (Freedom Tunnel).

The massive crowd grounded the free flow of traffic on Ikorodu road as they hoisted various banners and chanted various solidarity songs to seek support for Obi and other LP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

It was gathered that Obi supporters also converged at Ikeja, Lekki and Amuwo- Odofin in large numbers to drum up support for the former Anambra governor. Leading the rally, Oputa said that the rally was to awaken the consciousness of Nigerian youths on the need to be involved in decision making processes for good governance.

He said: “This rally talks about good governance and active citizenship. Young people are partially to be blamed for the challenges in the country, because they have been a little bit docile and felt unconcerned. “Like I keep saying, we cannot leave politics to the politicians alone, it is not possible.

But I am glad that at least in my lifetime, I am seeing young people’s consciousness reawakening. “For me personally, it is about good governance because whoever wins, if young people are still not committed to holding them (political class) accountable, will go to the old ways. So, I am impressed with the turnout. “Of course, I am sympathetic toward the Labour Party and Obi, but this march is about good governance and active citizenship.

The future belongs to young people and they should take charge,” Oputa said. Addressing the supporters at Maryland, Mr Olukayode Salako, the Lagos State Chairman of LP said that the rally had brought a huge joy of fulfillment to his heart and labour party family. Salako said that with the huge turnout of youths for the rally, the party was sure of delivering massive votes to Obi and take over leadership in Lagos state in 2023.

He urged all the teeming supporters to ensure that they collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and continued to mobilise people at the grassroots for the Labour Party. In Kaduna, the situation was no less different as they took to the major roads of Kaduna metropolis in solidarity health walk for him, his running mate and other Candidates of the party for the 2023 general elections.

The supporters also said they are fully behind the candidate of the party for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Hon. Ekene Abubukar Adams.

The Obi-Dients who came out in their numbers with branded T-Shirts, face caps, mufflers and other items chanted various solidarity songs in support of the Obi/ Datti movement and Ekene door- 2-door campaign groups.

Some of the supporters who spoke with journalists, lamented the state of the country and said it requires genuine change, adding that they are ready to carry the campaign to every nook and cranny of the state until that change happens in 2023.

